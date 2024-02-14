Hyderabad Police hands over three missing siblings to father

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Hyderabad Police handed over three siblings to their father who went missing in Karachi.

In-charge CPU Sajid Hussain informed the media on Wednesday that the CPU team found 3 young siblings Anshra, Ajara and Abu Bakar in an abandoned condition. The CPU took them into custody and began the search for their heirs, he added.

He said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the children belonged to Karachi and an First Investigation Report (FIR) was registered at the Brigade Police Station in Karachi regarding their disappearance.

The police contacted Nadeem, the father of the missing children, and informed him about the children after which the children were handed over to their father, Sajid Hussain stated.

The father expressed gratitude to the Hyderabad Police, In-charge CPU, and his entire team.