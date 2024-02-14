Open Menu

Hyderabad Police Hands Over Three Missing Siblings To Father

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Hyderabad Police hands over three missing siblings to father

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Hyderabad Police handed over three siblings to their father who went missing in Karachi.

In-charge CPU Sajid Hussain informed the media on Wednesday that the CPU team found 3 young siblings Anshra, Ajara and Abu Bakar in an abandoned condition. The CPU took them into custody and began the search for their heirs, he added.

He said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the children belonged to Karachi and an First Investigation Report (FIR) was registered at the Brigade Police Station in Karachi regarding their disappearance.

The police contacted Nadeem, the father of the missing children, and informed him about the children after which the children were handed over to their father, Sajid Hussain stated.

The father expressed gratitude to the Hyderabad Police, In-charge CPU, and his entire team.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Police Station Young Hyderabad FIR Media

Recent Stories

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League ..

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..

24 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assa ..

Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns

17 hours ago
 Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

Stocks drop on sticky US inflation

17 hours ago
 CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross trag ..

CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy

17 hours ago
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm

17 hours ago
 Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU

17 hours ago
 Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs

17 hours ago
 Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest aga ..

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay

18 hours ago
 SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in ..

SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta

18 hours ago
 SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corpo ..

SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan