Hyderabad Police Hands Over Three Missing Siblings To Father
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Child Protection Unit (CPU) of the Hyderabad Police handed over three siblings to their father who went missing in Karachi.
In-charge CPU Sajid Hussain informed the media on Wednesday that the CPU team found 3 young siblings Anshra, Ajara and Abu Bakar in an abandoned condition. The CPU took them into custody and began the search for their heirs, he added.
He said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the children belonged to Karachi and an First Investigation Report (FIR) was registered at the Brigade Police Station in Karachi regarding their disappearance.
The police contacted Nadeem, the father of the missing children, and informed him about the children after which the children were handed over to their father, Sajid Hussain stated.
The father expressed gratitude to the Hyderabad Police, In-charge CPU, and his entire team.
Recent Stories
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on fertilisers hoarders continues7 minutes ago
-
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered7 minutes ago
-
DG FDA orders accelerating recovery drive7 minutes ago
-
'Clinic-on-wheels' project continuing: CEO16 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation hold Khuli Katchery to address complaints16 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah condolences over death of Junejo16 minutes ago
-
FTO decides Rs 17,742.16 million refund claims in 202316 minutes ago
-
2nd anti-polio campaign from Feb 2617 minutes ago
-
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the political insight o ..24 minutes ago
-
SZABIST University Larkana Capmus Awards 149 Degrees in Its 18th Convocation27 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Dhamyal, 80 suspects questioned27 minutes ago
-
220 kites recovered, two arrested37 minutes ago