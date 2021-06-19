Hyderabad police holds open court, listens to public issues

The Hyderabad police organized a open court at Puqqa Qila ground here on Saturday and received the citizens complaints against various crimes and nuisances

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police organized a open court at Puqqa Qila ground here on Saturday and received the citizens complaints against various crimes and nuisances.

The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh, ASP City Alina Rajpar and other Police officers were present on the occasion to address the public complaints.

The citizens complained about the unbridled sale of mainpuri and gutka and that too in violation of the Sindh high court's order. They said the young and old people consume the hazardous and health injurious mainpuri and gutka because those banned items were easily available.

They also called for increasing security in the commercial areas.

The people apprised the SSP about the traffic woes due to wrong parking and a dearth of regulation by the traffic police.

Many citizens also made personal complaints at the public hearing.

Speaking on the occasion, the SSP said the hearings were used to be organized in the old days and they helped increase interaction between the public and the police. He noted that such hearings also provide opportunity to the police officers to directly know about the law and order problems being confronted by the people.

Shaikh said that some of the complaints had been immediately taken up while the rest would be addressed with the passage of time.

He assured the people that their problems would be seriously addressed and that similar open courts would also be organized in the days to come.