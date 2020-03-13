Hyderabad Police indicts husband for burning wife, 4 in laws to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police have booked the suspect who allegedly killed his wife, her mother and 3 sisters by setting their flat in Hyderabad SITE area on fire on March 9.

The SITE police station SHO Mazhar Soomro informed here on Friday that the accused Arshad Dero was produced before the local court that granted his 3-day physical remand for further interrogation. The FIR had been registered on the state's complaint under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code previous night. Earlier on Thursday the SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio told media persons that the March 9 incident of fire was an act of arson. He informed that the police had arrested the suspect Dero who confessed during the investigation that he committed the crime.

According to Chandio, Dero was husband of 26 years old Reshma, who was one of the victims and eldest among the four sisters who burnt to death along with their mother in that incident.

"When we put all the evidence which we collected during the investigation before him he confessed that he set the set the apartment on fire," the SSP added. "Before setting the flat ablaze he took away his children and left them at his home in Bhitai Nagar area. He later returned to the flat buying petrol from Muhammad petrol pump while on way," he said.

The SSP had told that Dero poured petrol from under the gap of the main door of the flat which was located in Labour Square Aapartments, adjacent to the Federal board of Revenue's regional office in the SITE area.

The SSP said the police would nominate Dero in the FIR which was lodged at the SITE police station on the state's complaint.