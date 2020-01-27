Hyderabad Police lodged FIR, nominate 3 suspects in murder case

In the murder case of a man whose bullet riddled dead body was found from a place in Hyderabad rural, the police have lodged an FIR here Monday nominating 3 suspects in the case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :In the murder case of a man whose bullet riddled dead body was found from a place in Hyderabad rural, the police have lodged an FIR here Monday nominating 3 suspects in the case.

The Makki Shah police registered the case on complaint of Jawahar Raza, son of the slain person Ameer Ali Khuwaja, who named Shahabuddin, his son Moin and son in law Aqeel as the accused.

The police told that they were conducting raids but the accused were still at large.

According to police, the accused was killed Khuwaja over a financial matter. Khuwaja's body, whose hands were tied with a metal chain, was found on January 25, a day after he went missing.

He was a trader who lived in Al Amna Center near Gul Center.