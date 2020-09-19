Hyderabad Police nab robbery gang

The Hyderabad police claimed to have arrested a gang of 4 robbers who committed burglary in the residence of an official of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) earlier this week

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the DSP Phuleli Sabir Ali Gaddi and SHO Pinyari Zahid Jameel Aiwan raided a place in Noorani Basti area and arrested all the 4 suspected robbers who allegedly committed the robbery. The FIR of the robbery was lodged at Pinyari police station under sections 34 and 397 of Pakistan Penal Code. The spokesman identified the arrested robbers as Shahzeb alias Shahrukh, Muhammad Zafar, Muhammad Saad alias Saim and Junaid Arain.

The police recovered a car, a motorbike, mobile phones, jewelry and the weapons used in the robbery from possession of the suspects. The spokesman said during the initial interrogation, the police surfaced that Zafar had shot dead a policeman in Kotri, Jamshoro district, 5 years ago. The spokesman informed that the Pinyari police had registered 3 more FIRs against the suspects.

The suspects were also allegedly involved in some of the recent robberies including robbing Rs 600,000 from a perfume shop in Resham Bazaar and looting a pick up mini van in Latifabad unit 7.