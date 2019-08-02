Hyderabad Police nab two women involved in a murder case

The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 women in connection with the July 26 murder case in which the slain body of a 30 years old man Hamza Khan was found from the Airport road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested 2 women in connection with the July 26 murder case in which the slain body of a 30 years old man Hamza Khan was found from the Airport

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the women Nageen Qureshi and Saira Ansari were arrested on Thursday from Hyderabad.

He told that the arrest was made following the recording of statements from the family and friends, checking multiple CCTV footage and collection of other evidences.

The spokesman said SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh had given inquest of the matter to DSP Latifabad Masood Iqbal who caught the culprits of the blind murder case within a week.

According to the spokesman, Khan had secretly tied the marital knot with Qureshi some 2 years and 5 months before his murder.

However, he added, Khan kept their marriage a secret despite repeated insistence of his wife to declare the marriage.

The spokesman said Khan allegedly used to beat and abuse his wife.

He told that on July 26 Khan spoke over phone with Qureshi and they later decided to meet at a place in Latifabad unit 9. When Khan arrived at the place Qureshi and her friend Ansari were waiting for him in a car rented by the latter.

The suspects drove the car towards Gulistan-e-Sarmast area and they stopped the car on the Airport Road where Qureshi allegedly fired 2 fatal gunshots on her husband's back and head before escaping from the area.

The spokesman said the police have recovered the car in which they traveled to the Airport road.

Both the suspects were produced before the local court on Friday which granted their physical remand to the police.