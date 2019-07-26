Hyderabad Police nabs 4 outlaws involved in murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad police claim to have arrested 4 suspects who killed 2 brothers in Jamshoro district 2 months ago and also injured a policeman before snatching his gun.

In a joint press conference with SSP Jamshoro Touqeer Muhammad Naeem here on Friday, SSP Hyderabad Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh told that the police arrested 4 suspects after a raid in the limits of Baldia police station.

He identified the suspects as Kamran Siyal, Danish Gharayo, Muhammad Ali Siyal and Rashid Abro.

According to the SSP, the police recovered a SMG, 3 pistols, 2 motorcycles and 6 mobile phones besides cash from their possession.

Shaikh told that during the initial investigation the suspects confessed that they snatch the policeman's rifle after injuring him in Kotri town of Jamshoro district on May 22.

The next day they opened indiscriminate fire on a car which they unsuccessfully tried to stop for robbery, shooting dead two brothers Ghulam Shabbir Burfat and Gul Burfat, the SSP added.

The SSP Jamshoro told that they began investigation of the killings as a blind murder case because the assailants were initially not identified.

The SSP Hyderabad said the suspects were also involved in other crimes which they committed in Karachi and Hyderabad.