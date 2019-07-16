UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad Police Nabs Three Drug Pushers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:56 PM

Hyderabad Police nabs three drug pushers

Hyderabad Police Tuesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 30 litters moonshine from their possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Hyderabad Police Tuesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 30 litters moonshine from their possession.

According to the Police spokesman, Husri Police, on a tip off conducted raid in village Namliar Nizamani and apprehended three suspected drug pushers Ali Gohar s/o Haji Umar Almani, Shoukat and Qurban s/o Muhammad Usman Almani all residents of village Ahmad Khan Almani.

Police also recovered 30 liters of locally made liquor,10 liters of liquor from each of the accused, he informed.

Husri police also registered case No. 152/2019 under section 3/4 of The Prohibition (Enforcement Of Hadd) Order, 1979.

