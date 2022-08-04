UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad Police Observed 'Martyrs Day'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Hyderabad police observed 'Martyrs Day'

The Hyderabad police observed the martyrs' day here on Thursday and the graves of the martyred soldiers and their families as well

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police observed the martyrs' day here on Thursday and the graves of the martyred soldiers and their families as well.

The police spokesman informed that SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh also organized an event for recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers for the departed souls.

The spokesman said the SSP also visited the graves of martyred inspectors Akhtar Hussain Zaidi and Hassan Ali Abidi and offered fateha and laid floral wreaths.

Speaking on a commemorative event at the police headquarters, the SSP said the police paid tribute to the martyred cops who laid down their lives to maintain law and order.

Shaikh said the police were proud of those brave souls who offered sacrifices of their lives to protect the common people of the country.

The SSP also directed all the DSPs and SHOs of Hyderabad police to visit the graveyards and families of the martyred policemen.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Visit Hyderabad Event All

Recent Stories

Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) B ..

Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 sails through Senate ..

5 minutes ago
 Explosions, 'unprecedented' fire hit Berlin forest ..

Explosions, 'unprecedented' fire hit Berlin forest

5 minutes ago
 Candlelight vigil in remembrance of police martyrs ..

Candlelight vigil in remembrance of police martyrs at Liberty Chowk

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan HC in Dhaka observes Youm-e-Istehsal

Pakistan HC in Dhaka observes Youm-e-Istehsal

5 minutes ago
 US CG hands over Biosafety Lab to Sindh Health dep ..

US CG hands over Biosafety Lab to Sindh Health dept

10 minutes ago
 SHCBA expresses concern over reports of issuance o ..

SHCBA expresses concern over reports of issuance of NIC to illegal immigrants

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.