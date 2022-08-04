Hyderabad police observed 'Martyrs Day'

The Hyderabad police observed the martyrs' day here on Thursday and the graves of the martyred soldiers and their families as well

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police observed the martyrs' day here on Thursday and the graves of the martyred soldiers and their families as well.

The police spokesman informed that SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh also organized an event for recitation of the Holy Quran and prayers for the departed souls.

The spokesman said the SSP also visited the graves of martyred inspectors Akhtar Hussain Zaidi and Hassan Ali Abidi and offered fateha and laid floral wreaths.

Speaking on a commemorative event at the police headquarters, the SSP said the police paid tribute to the martyred cops who laid down their lives to maintain law and order.

Shaikh said the police were proud of those brave souls who offered sacrifices of their lives to protect the common people of the country.

The SSP also directed all the DSPs and SHOs of Hyderabad police to visit the graveyards and families of the martyred policemen.