Hyderabad police organize "Quran Khwani" for martyred cops

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad police here on Friday organized "Quran Khwani" for the martyred cops of the police force at the mosque on the premises of the SSP office.

The police spokesman informed that the top officials including SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh attended the prayer.

The people attending the event prayed for the departed souls and pleaded with the Almighty to give courage to their families to bear the immense sadness of losing loved ones. The Quran Khwani took place after the Friday Namaz. In their brief comments, the officials paid tribute to the cops who laid down their lives to protect the lives and assets of the citizens.