Hyderabad police put Christmas security plan in operation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :As part of the security arrangements for the Christmas, the Hyderabad police have declared 11 churches very sensitive and 5 others as sensitive while ensuring adequate security for those churches.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that the SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh had classified those 16 out of the total of 40 churches as very sensitive and sensitive. The spokesman said the SSP had directed deployment of a non gazetted officer, a head constable and 8 constables at all the very sensitive churches.

A non gazetted officer, a head constable and 6 constables would be deployed at the sensitive churches while a head constable and 2 constables at all the remaining churches, he added. According to him, prior to the prayer time the Special Branch would comb the churches while the parking of vehicles in the premises of the churches had been banned.

The spokesman said the SSP had also directed the traffic police to ensure the smooth flow of the traffic from the areas where the churches were located.