Hyderabad police, Rangers conducts joint flag march

Sat 21st August 2021 | 08:14 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police and Rangers carried out a joint flag march here on Saturday to demonstrate preparedness of the security forces to cope with any law and order situation which may arise in the city.

More than 2 dozen vehicles of the law enforcement agencies participated in the march which passed through important roads, intersections and areas of the district.

Separately, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh also held a meeting with the commanders of Rangers including Colonel Suleman and Colonel Yasir Qasim, according to the police spokesman.

The meeting discussed the strategy to maintain law and order situation in the event of any conflict situation following Friday night's incident in which a potential clash between 2 groups was averted by the LEAs.

The incident had happened in Hashmat Bano town near Bhatti Goth in the limits of Pinyari police station.

The police spokesman also denied an unsubstantiated information circulating on the social media claiming 3 lives had been lost in a clash.

He said the Liaquat University Hospital had denied receiving any dead body of a slain person during the last 24 hours.

