Open Menu

Hyderabad Police Recover Missing Boy From Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

The Hyderabad Police have recovered a boy, who was reported missing, from Sargodha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Police have recovered a boy, who was reported missing, from Sargodha.

According to a police spokesperson, on November 6, a citizen Roshan Ali informed the SITE Police Station that his 15-year-old son Rizwan had gone missing.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Sheikh took notice of the matter and formed a special team, which by using investigative skills and technical support, traced the boy in Sargodha, Punjab.

The spokesperson said during investigation, it transpired that Rizwan had befriended a young man Kashif Sultan from Sargodha on social media, who persuaded him to come to his city for a job.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Social Media Job Young Hyderabad Man Sargodha SITE November From

Recent Stories

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed o ..

Schools, colleges, universities to remain closed on Nov 18 in 10 districts

12 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

Two brick kilns sealed, Rs 200,000 fine imposed

12 minutes ago
 SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faiza ..

SC issues written order regarding hearing of Faizabad sit-in case review petitio ..

12 minutes ago
 Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnest ..

Sanchez gets new term as Spanish PM despite amnesty row

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regu ..

Pakistan to streamline aviation industry with regulatory framework: Fawad

23 minutes ago
 Biden hosts APEC summit after signaling calmer US- ..

Biden hosts APEC summit after signaling calmer US-China ties

14 minutes ago
Stocks fall, oil slides as rate-hope rally fades

Stocks fall, oil slides as rate-hope rally fades

14 minutes ago
 Can hospitals be military targets? What internatio ..

Can hospitals be military targets? What international law says

24 minutes ago
 Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set ..

Head breaks South African hearts as Australia set up World Cup final with India

14 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

14 minutes ago
 CDA seals 10 illegal buildings in Jeddah Town, one ..

CDA seals 10 illegal buildings in Jeddah Town, one in Agosh Society

14 minutes ago
 Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance ..

Rich nations 'likely' met $100 bn climate finance goal: OECD

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan