Hyderabad Police recover missing boy from Sargodha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Hyderabad Police have recovered a boy, who was reported missing, from Sargodha.

According to a police spokesperson, on November 6, a citizen Roshan Ali informed the SITE Police Station that his 15-year-old son Rizwan had gone missing.

Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Sheikh took notice of the matter and formed a special team, which by using investigative skills and technical support, traced the boy in Sargodha, Punjab.

The spokesperson said during investigation, it transpired that Rizwan had befriended a young man Kashif Sultan from Sargodha on social media, who persuaded him to come to his city for a job.