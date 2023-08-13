Hyderabad Police Recovered Narcotics, Books Arrested Suspect Under CNA
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2023 | 10:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The police here on Saturday arrested a suspected narcotics smuggler recovering 650 kilograms of hashish from his possession.
The police spokesman informed that the apprehended suspect Kamil Rajput was already nominated in 9 separate FIRs for similar offences at Sakhi Pir, Hussainabad, Hali Road and Market police stations of Hyderabad.
He told that the arrest was made by a team from the Pinyari police station.
He added that Rajput was later booked in a new FIR on the state's complaint under sections of the Control of Narcotics Act.