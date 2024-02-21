Hyderabad Police Recovers Body Of Unidentified Boy Near Canal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad police have found the body of an unidentified youth near a canal.
The district police spokesperson informed on Wednesday that Husri police found the body of 22-year-old youth in an unclaimed state near the Akram wah canal in the police station limits.
The police have appealed to the public that if anyone recognizes the deceased or has any information regarding him, they should contact the Husri Police or the helpline Madadgar 15 to provide information as a responsible citizen.
