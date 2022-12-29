Hyderabad police releases annual performance report

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The District Police on Thursday released the annual performance report-2022 for combating criminals in all four Talukas of the district.

According to the spokesman, the Police busted 95 gangs and also arrested 93 suspected criminals in injured condition after encounters while 18 criminals were gunned down during the year 2022.

In police operations against criminal elements, 682 street criminals and 71 dacoits have been arrested in different areas of the district, the spokesman said and added that 4099 thieves and 39 mobile snatchers were also arrested during the year 2022.

The spokesperson said that the police also arrested 5 accused involved in a kidnapping while 180 alleged accused belonging to vehicle lifter gang were also held during the year.

The police report stated that 89 proclaimed offenders and 1011 fugitives were also arrested by district police in different areas of the country.

As a result of various operations, 343 criminals were arrested and 332 cases were registered against them, the report stated. In operations against drug and narcotics dealers, 619 drug dealers were arrested and huge quantities of heroin, hashish, and ice were recovered from their possession and 383 cases were registered against the accused.

The spokesman said that the police also arrested hundreds of accused involved in gambling, mainpuri gutka trade and registered cases against them.

Police also recovered 43 vehicles and 189 bikes worth over Rs. 44 million while property of over Rs. 233 million was recovered during the year 2022, the spokesman said.