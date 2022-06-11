Hyderabad police removes 63 policemen from field jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have removed 63 policemen including Inspectors, Sub Inspectors and Assistant Sub Inspectors from the field jobs because of their criminal record and directed them to report at the police headquarters.

The office order issued to this effect by the SP Headquarters Anil Haider here on Friday, referred the letter of Inspector General of Sindh Police dated June 7 which was received by SSP Hyderabad through DIG Hyderabad on June 9 in that regard.

The officers removed from their posts include SHO PS-Qasimabad Inspector Aijaz Ali Masson, SHO PS A-Section Inspector Niaz Ahmed Panhwar, SHO PS SITE Inspector Tahir Hussain Mughal, SHO PS B-Section Inspector Imran Rasheed Shaikh, SHO Naseem Nagar Check Post Inspector Mazhar Ali Soomro, SHO PS Cantt Aijaz Ali Lakho and SHO PS Phuleli Inspector Ghulam Ali Zardari.

The In Charge Central Investigation Agency Inspector Munir Abbassi and In Charge Check Post Seri at PS Husri Inspector Sharjeel Hussain Mangi are also in the list. Six Sub Inspectors including Gul Sher Oad, Muhammad Riaz Jamali, Muhammad Faisal Arain, Asif Ali Jatoi, Ghulam Hussain Solangi and Imam Dino Shah and 10 Assistant Sub Inspectors, 2 Head Constables and 36Constables are among those removed from the operational positions.