Hyderabad Police Resolves Blind Murder Case Mystery

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:09 PM

The Hyderabad police claim to have resolved the blind murder case of an official of Sindh Irrigation Department whose dead body was found packed in an iron suitcase in the limits of Chalgari police station on January 28

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police claim to have resolved the blind murder case of an official of Sindh Irrigation Department whose dead body was found packed in an iron suitcase in the limits of Chalgari police station on January 28.

The SHO Chalgari police station informed here on Monday that a woman and her husband were involved in murder of Jehangir Panhwar who was allegedly killed for honour.

According to the police source, the suspect Maaz Mir Noonari suspected Panhwar of having an affair with a woman of his family.

He told that Noonari called Panhwar at his home and stabbed him with a sharp object.

The crime happened in connivance with Noonari's wife Rabia who had been arrested on Monday from Kotri, Jamshoro district, by the police while Noonari had escaped, he added.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Chalgari police station on February 1 on the complaint of Panhwar's father Nazeer Ahmed Panhwar who nominated unknown persons in the crime.

