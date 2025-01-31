Open Menu

Hyderabad Police Seize Large Quantity Of Gutka, Arrest 2 Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Hyderabad police seize large quantity of gutka, arrest 2 accused

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Hyderabad Police have seized a large quantity of raw materials used for manufacturing mainpuri and Indian gutka, arresting two suspects during a crackdown.

According to a police spokesperson, the raid was conducted on Friday under the supervision of DSP Cantt Dr Safiullah in the jurisdiction of Makki Shah police station.

A substantial amount of Indian gutka, raw materials and prepared mainpuri were recovered, while two suspects Shabbir Hussain and Aamir Ali were taken into custody.

The police have registered a case against the suspects under the Gutka and Mainpuri Act at Makki Shah police station.

