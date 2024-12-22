Hyderabad police shot dead 28 suspects, injured 150 in 170 encounters in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Hyderabad police claimed to have rounded up 11,412 suspects involved in a range of crimes from robberies to drug peddling during the year long actions in the district.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Sunday that the police killed 28 suspects and injured 150 others in 170 encounters which took place in the limits of various police stations in the outgoing year.

He added that 105 big gangs of criminals were busted while 194 vehicle lifters, 1,229 street criminals, 132 robbers, 35 mobile snatchers, 3 kidnappers and 5,235 thieves and waylayers were also apprehended during the period in question.

He further claimed that the police also catched 405 absconders and 1,293 fugitives in addition to another 386 suspects booked in 394 miscellaneous cases.

The spokesman told that the police also nabbed 798 moonshine liquour sellers and booked them in 456 cases besides rounding up 1,108 mainpuri and gutka manufacturers and sellers who were also nominated in 788 FIRs.

Separately, some 416 bettors were captured and charged in the 88 cases with the recovery of Rs588,295 cash from their possession, he added.

Sharing details of the recovery from the apprehended suspects, Rajput said 5,221 liters of moonshine liquour, 262 bottles of imported liquour and 2,205 of the local ones as well as 742,980 sachets of Indian gutka, 248,861 of mainpuri and 2,475 gunny bags of raw materials used for making mainpuri were recovered.

According to him, the police also impounded vehicles under CrPC section 550 including 45 four wheelers and 185 motorbikes with a combined worth of Rs39.825 million.

He apprised that 240 grams of heroin, 1.298 kilograms of ice and 622 kgs of hashish in addition to a Kalashnikov, 15 shotguns, 374 pistols, 41 revolvers and thousands of live ammunition were also recovered.

The case property worth Rs61.744 million recovered in 2024.

APP/zmb/