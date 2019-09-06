Hyderabad Police Take Out Flag March
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 08:56 PM
The Hyderabad police led by SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio took out a flag march to demonstrate preparedness of the police to respond to any untoward incident during Muharram
Dozens of police mobile vans and motorbikes moved around all parts of Hyderabad after starting the march from the police headquarters in the afternoon.
It passed through the main roads of City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas before culminating at Qasim Chowk.