Hyderabad Police take out flag march

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad police led by SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio took out a flag march to demonstrate preparedness of the police to respond to any untoward incident during Muharram

Dozens of police mobile vans and motorbikes moved around all parts of Hyderabad after starting the march from the police headquarters in the afternoon.

It passed through the main roads of City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas before culminating at Qasim Chowk.