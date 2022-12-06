Hyderabad Press Club receives Rs.26.5 million as annual grant

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, presented cheques of Rs. 26.5 million as annual grant to Hyderabad Press Club.

According to a handout issued here the provincial minister handed over to Hyderabad Press Club (HPC) a cheque of annual grant of Rs.25 million and another cheque of Rs.11.

5 million for payment of taxes of Hyderabad Press Club Journalist's Colony.

President HPC Lala Rehman Samoon, General Secretary Hameedur Rehman and senior journalist Ali Hassan received the cheques.

Secretary Sindh Information Department Imran Atta Soomro, Director Admin Muhammad Yusuf Kaburu and Regional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari were also present at the occasion.