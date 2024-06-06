Hyderabad Press Club to organize Mango party on June 8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Keeping alive the tradition of hosting annual Mango Party Hyderabad Press Club (HPC) has decided to organise a grand mango party for its members and their families on June 8 (Saturday) at 9:00 p.m at HPC's auditorium.

The decision has been taken to provide a recreational facility to journalist community and their families, says President HPC, Sajid Khanzada.

APP/nsm