Hyderabad Public Transport Authority formed to resolve traffic problems

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting to resolve the traffic problems in Hyderabad was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Syed Aijaz Ali Shah at his office here on Tuesday.

The meeting decided to form Hyderabad Public Transport Authority (HPTA) under the supervision of Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad to restore all bus stands functional along with Badin Bus Stand to solve traffic problems of the city permanently.

It was also decided in the meeting that transport authority would regularize government fixed fares from passengers and also resolve problems of the transporters.

The authority would be registered with the Sindh Social Welfare Department.

The Divisional Commissioner and DC Hyderabad would be the authority's chairman and president respectively while SSP Hyderabad, ADC-I and Secretary Regional Transport Authority Hyderabad would be its members.

The DC Hyderabad said that encroachment of 40 years had been removed from Badin Bus Stand and after restoration of the stand the traffic problems of the city would be resolved to some extent.

He further said the authority would restore the other bus stands and would also make new bus stands in the city as per need.

The SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh assured the district administration of his full cooperation in that regard.

The meeting was attended by ADC-I Mohammad Yousuf Shaikh, ADC-II Ali Mohammad Babbar , AC Latifabad Arshad Siddiqui , Mukhtiarkar City Abu Bakar Sadayo and other concerned officers.