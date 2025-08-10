Hyderabad Railway junction hosts stoppage of 40 trains daily

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Hyderabad Railway Station in Pakistan, also known as Hyderabad Junction, has a rich history dating back to the mid-19th century.

Hyderabad Railway station was counted among the most busiest railway junctions of Pakistan which hosts around 40 up and down trains stoppages which runs from Karachi to Lahore-Rawalpindi and Peshawar including Green Line, Khyber mail, Sukkur Express, Shalimar Express. Hazara Express, Awam Express, Shah Latif Express (Local), Rehman Baba Express, Saman Sarkar Express, Pakistan Express, Karakoram Express, Allam Iqbal Express, Pak business Express, Mehran Express, Millat Express, Tezgaam Express, Karachi Express, Bahaudin Zikriya, Fareed Express, and Shah Hussain Express and Same Down trains are also arrive at their stipulated time at Hyderabad Junction.

Hyderabad junction was established in 1861 as part of the Karachi-Kotri railway line, which was a significant project aimed at improving transportation and connectivity in the region.

Traveling by train in Pakistan is possible, with Pakistan Railways operating a network of trains across the country.

Commuters can purchase tickets online or at train stations, though online booking may require a Pakistani ID and credit card. Some agencies also offer online booking services.

In Pakistan, the main line train routes include the Karachi–Peshawar Line (ML-1), the Kotri–Attock Line (ML-2), and the Rohri–Chaman Line (ML-3).

These lines form the backbone of the Pakistan Railways network. The Karachi–Peshawar Line is a major north-south line, while the Rohri–Chaman Line is the Primary east-west route.

A loop line in train transport is a railway branch line that departs from a main line, follows a different path, and then rejoins the main line further down the track, effectively creating a loop.

These lines can serve various purposes, including providing bypass routes, connecting different parts of a city, or enabling trains to change direction.

Apart from this about 17 express trains run from Karachi to different destinations including five trains travel from Karachi to Lahore only like Shalimar Express, Qaraqoaram Express, Karachi Express, Fareed Express and Shah Hussain Express which is now considered as Replica of Green Line express having almost same 7 stops till Lahore including Hyderabad, Rohri, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Faisalabad and Lahore, however Green Line run from Karachi to Margala.

Besides these fastest express trains, there are two trains which have the longest stoppages, like Awam Express, having almost 64 stops from Karachi to Peshawar and Kyber mail express which have 44 stops from Karachi to Peshawar.

Most people prefer longest stoppage trains to have full of fun by window watching at stations, while others prefer fastest trains to save their precious time to reach their desired destinations.