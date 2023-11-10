Open Menu

Hyderabad Range Police Shoots 3, Arrests 199 During 89 Encounters

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 10:45 PM

The Hyderabad Range Police gunned down 3 suspected outlaws, arrested 199 suspects in 89 police encounters in a span of 60 days from September 8 to November 7, 2023, according to statistics shared by the office of Deputy Inspector General of Hyderabad Range Police Tariq Razzak Dharejo on Friday

The police also busted 82 gangs of criminals and registered 201 FIRs. During the same period of time, they recovered 10 Klashikovs, 7 G-3 rifles, 30 shotguns, 162 pistols, 7 revolvers, a gun and a hand grenade from the arrested accused or suspected persons.

Separately, the police arrested 923 people involved in the illicit trade of mainpuri and gutka and booked them in 781 FIRs. They recovered 1.16 million packets of the banned items from the possession of the arrested suspects while raw material weighing 52,535 kilograms was also recovered.

The Hyderabad Range police also arrested 765 drug peddlers and booked them in 660 FIRs, recovering 224 kg hashish, 42.9 kg bhang, 0.3 kg ice, 0.12 kg heroine and 37,872 litres of liquor from their possession. As many as 104 snatched or stolen cars and 170 motorbikes were also recovered.

