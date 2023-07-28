Hyderabad Range police to deploy 19,000 personnel for Ashura security

The Hyderabad Range police will deploy 18,965 personnel for Ashura security in nine districts of Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad Range police will deploy 18,965 personnel for Ashura security in nine districts of Hyderabad division.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday the DIG Hyderabad Range Peer Muhammad Shah had issued the security plan for the nine districts.

According to him, a total of 525 big and small processions would be taken out in Hyderabad division in addition to 272 majalis of Sham-e-Ghareebad and 113 processions of tazias.

He said the DIG had directed the officers and the cops to ensure failsafe security in their districts by carrying out body searches, installing walk-through gates and CCTV cameras.

He added that Shah also asked the officers to deploy cops in civvies and to carry out patrolling and snap checking besides combing the areas visited by outsiders.

The spokesman informed that 285 processions were taken out in the 9 districts on Friday while some 14,753 cops were deployed for the security of the processions and majalis.