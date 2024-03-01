Hyderabad receives low rainfall

The Hyderabad city received light to moderate rainfall on Friday with the downpour sporadically continuing throughout the day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) The Hyderabad city received light to moderate rainfall on Friday with the downpour sporadically continuing throughout the day.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded 2 millimeter of rain till 5.

30 pm in the city but the precipitation kept recurring later in the evening.

Commissioner Khalid Hyder Shah and Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro visited the drainage pumping stations of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in City and Qasimabad to ensure that those remained operational during rain.

Dark clouds covered Hyderabad since noon while rain brought a drop in the temperature.