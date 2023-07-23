Open Menu

Hyderabad Receives Monsoon Showers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Hyderabad receives monsoon showers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Hyderabad received heavy showers on Sunday, entailing a blackout in the city due to the power outage.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded up to 15 millimeter rainfall till morning.

The heavy downpour started before 2 am and lasted for 20 minutes followed by low downpour and drizzle, sporadically.

The power outage hit the city immediately after the rain and it took several hours before the electric supply restored completed.

The rain resulted in flood-like situation in low-lying areas in Hyderabad but the weather remained pleasant throughout the day.

