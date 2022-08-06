Hyderabad receives new spell of monsoon rains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :A new spell of monsoon rains began in Hyderabad on Friday night with recurrent downpours which continued till Saturday.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded 16 millimeter rain till 5.

30 pm.

However, the low to moderate showers continued till the evening.

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) informed that 75 electric feeders of 11 KV out of the total of 121 feeders in Hyderabad were shut down for safety reasons.