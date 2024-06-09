Hyderabad receives pre monsoon showers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Hyderabad received low to moderate monsoon showers with thunderstorms on Sunday evening, entailing widespread power outages in the wake.

It also rained in the neighbouring Jamshoro and Matiari districts.

Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon put the staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on alert.

The Mayor also visited some drainage pumping stations in the city to ensure that all the stations worked properly even during the power outages.

The DC said in a statement that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) should restore the electric supply especially in those 11 KV feeders which powered the drainage pumping stations.

He added that the field teams of HESCO should visit the concerned area and if they were satisfied they should give clearance to the company for the restoration.

The Mayor also spoke to the officials of HESCO in that regard.