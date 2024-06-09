Hyderabad Receives Pre Monsoon Showers
Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2024 | 09:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Hyderabad received low to moderate monsoon showers with thunderstorms on Sunday evening, entailing widespread power outages in the wake.
It also rained in the neighbouring Jamshoro and Matiari districts.
Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon put the staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on alert.
The Mayor also visited some drainage pumping stations in the city to ensure that all the stations worked properly even during the power outages.
The DC said in a statement that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) should restore the electric supply especially in those 11 KV feeders which powered the drainage pumping stations.
He added that the field teams of HESCO should visit the concerned area and if they were satisfied they should give clearance to the company for the restoration.
The Mayor also spoke to the officials of HESCO in that regard.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Customs Dept seizes smuggled goods worth Rs 499 mln6 minutes ago
-
PPP local leadership lodges on-line complaint with FIA against insults to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto6 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry announces to hold Summer Camps for students of ICT16 minutes ago
-
Accident claims 16 lives in Neelum Valley AJK16 minutes ago
-
PCP celebrates World Club Foot Day25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion at ISB int’l festival attracts visitors26 minutes ago
-
Labourer lost life in Hattar26 minutes ago
-
President expresses grief over shahadat of security forces personnel26 minutes ago
-
Local pir booked for boy sexual harassment36 minutes ago
-
MRC with support of European Union opened in Peshawar2 hours ago
-
Fine of more than Rs 1.3 million collected for overpricing2 hours ago
-
First sample collection point for Newborn Screening launched at HFH2 hours ago