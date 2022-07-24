Hyderabad receives torrential downpour,low lying areas partially submerged

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Hyderabad received a torrential downpour on Sunday with Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recording 69 millimeters of rain which continued through the evening.

Many low lying localities were partially submerged while almost the entire city was deprived of the electric supply by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

At least one old house was partly damaged in the Saddar area after its roof caved in.

Luckily no person was injured in the incident.

The ongoing spell of monsoon rains has turned the weather pleasant in Hyderabad.

However, the citizens complain that poor road surfaces with potholes and depression as well as the decayed drainage system in addition to heaps of garbage have made their lives miserable.

According to HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar, 75 out of 121 feeders of 11 KV powering Hyderabad were shut down for safety reasons.

The spokesman said the company would start resumption of the power supply once the field staff gave clearance to the concerned officials at the grid stations.

However, he added that the restoration would start after the rain stopped.