Hyderabad: Seminar Highlights Causes, Prevention And Impact Of Disabilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A seminar on the causes, prevention and impact of disabilities on daily life was organized at the Rehabilitation Center for the Disabled in collaboration with non governmental organization SPARC. Addressing the program, the Deputy Director of the Rehabilitation Center Dr Khurram Ansar emphasized the importance of raising awareness to prevent disabilities and educating the public about their causes and prevention measures.

Dr Ansar highlighted that genetic disorders, malnutrition during pregnancy, lack of proper medical attention, the use of narcotics by parents and premature births were main contributors to disabilities. He also cited accidents and natural disasters as significant factors. He said that there was no consciousness in our society for the welfare of disabled people like other developed societies, due to which the disabled people feel Inferiority arises.

Assistant Professor of Orthopedics Dr Nisar Ahmed spoke about other contributing factors, such as traffic law violations, inadequate workplace safety measures, natural disasters and bone weaknesses.

Dr Saulat Jafri underlined that diseases like diabetes, heart conditions, polio and measles can result in disabilities. He urged parents to ensure their children receive polio vaccinations and immunizations without negligence.

Dr Parveen Channar noted that mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, schizophrenia and a lack of self-confidence and social support, also lead to disabilities. She called on all segments of society, including NGOs and community leaders, to play an active role in rehabilitating disabled individuals and improving their quality of life.

The seminar concluded with a commitment to collective efforts to create an inclusive society where disabled individuals were supported and empowered.

