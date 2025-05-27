Open Menu

Hyderabad SITE Association Celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 11:23 PM

Hyderabad SITE Association Celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer

The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry proudly convened a commemorative programme on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer at its registered office on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry proudly convened a commemorative programme on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer at its registered office on Tuesday.

The event was held to pay tribute to the unwavering courage, strength, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

The event was led by Chairman of the Association, Abdul Rehman Rajput, along with the esteemed executive members including Vice Chairman Ehsan mueed Shaikh, Ziauddin Qureshi, Yawar Ali Shah, Mehmood Rajput, Sohail Bhatti, Shoukat Rajput, Muhammad Shahid Soomro, Hasan Zia, Haji Ikhtiar Arain, Khalid Malik, Ashfaque Ahmed Soomro and Iqbal Shaikh were present.

It featured a heartfelt ceremony including a cake-cutting segment to mark the significance of the day.

During the programme, the Chairman and executive members paid glowing tribute to the spirit and commitment of the Pakistan Army.

They expressed deep appreciation for the army's role in safeguarding the sovereignty and security of the nation.

All members collectively voiced their strong support and admiration, stating, “The Pakistan Army is our pride. We stand united with our defenders in all circumstances.”

The Hyderabad SITE Association reaffirmed its commitment to national solidarity and patriotism, emphasizing the importance of eulogizing and honoring the institutions that protect the nation’s integrity.

Recent Stories

Construction work on two sections of M-6 Sukkur-Hy ..

Construction work on two sections of M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway commence by M ..

6 seconds ago
 Pakistan stands united against any aggression: Tar ..

Pakistan stands united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal

35 seconds ago
 ICT's polio drive reaches nearly half target in tw ..

ICT's polio drive reaches nearly half target in two days

37 seconds ago
 Hyderabad SITE Association Celebrates Youm-e-Takbe ..

Hyderabad SITE Association Celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer

38 seconds ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Lebanese Prime Minis ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with Lebanese Prime Minister on sidelines of Arab Media ..

9 minutes ago
 Rana Sana Ullah felicitates newly elected body of ..

Rana Sana Ullah felicitates newly elected body of RIJSA

3 minutes ago
‘Bangladesh can beat any team if we play good cr ..

‘Bangladesh can beat any team if we play good cricket’, believes Litton Das

3 minutes ago
 Rotary Int'l delegation calls on Governor Punjab

Rotary Int'l delegation calls on Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Climate-smart, health-responsive infrastructure na ..

Climate-smart, health-responsive infrastructure national priority: Ahsan Iqbal

49 seconds ago
 Dubai Chambers organises Dubai–Madagascar Busine ..

Dubai Chambers organises Dubai–Madagascar Business Forum

24 minutes ago
 PM thanks President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s unwa ..

PM thanks President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s unwavering support to Pakistan in ..

51 seconds ago
 On Youm-e-Takbeer, PM Shehbaz vows economic streng ..

On Youm-e-Takbeer, PM Shehbaz vows economic strength, national unity

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan