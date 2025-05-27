Hyderabad SITE Association Celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer

The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry proudly convened a commemorative programme on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer at its registered office on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry proudly convened a commemorative programme on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer at its registered office on Tuesday.

The event was held to pay tribute to the unwavering courage, strength, and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army.

The event was led by Chairman of the Association, Abdul Rehman Rajput, along with the esteemed executive members including Vice Chairman Ehsan mueed Shaikh, Ziauddin Qureshi, Yawar Ali Shah, Mehmood Rajput, Sohail Bhatti, Shoukat Rajput, Muhammad Shahid Soomro, Hasan Zia, Haji Ikhtiar Arain, Khalid Malik, Ashfaque Ahmed Soomro and Iqbal Shaikh were present.

It featured a heartfelt ceremony including a cake-cutting segment to mark the significance of the day.

During the programme, the Chairman and executive members paid glowing tribute to the spirit and commitment of the Pakistan Army.

They expressed deep appreciation for the army's role in safeguarding the sovereignty and security of the nation.

All members collectively voiced their strong support and admiration, stating, “The Pakistan Army is our pride. We stand united with our defenders in all circumstances.”

The Hyderabad SITE Association reaffirmed its commitment to national solidarity and patriotism, emphasizing the importance of eulogizing and honoring the institutions that protect the nation’s integrity.