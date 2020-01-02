Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry frets about closure of technical training centers in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The President Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has expressed regrets over closure of technical training centres in Hyderabad by Sindh Small Industries Corporation adding that such steps would only enhance unemployment rate contrary to tall claims of industrial development in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has expressed regrets over closure of technical training centres in Hyderabad by Sindh Small Industries Corporation adding that such steps would only enhance unemployment rate contrary to tall claims of industrial development in the province.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that decision of Sindh Small Industries Corporation of closing Hyderabad Leather Footwear and Hyderabad Glass Products Design Manufacturing Centres and putting the properties of these centres on rent has deprived the youth of Hyderabad to get technical training at their nearest. At the one hand, Sindh Government has launched different projects of providing technical and vocational training while on the other hand, Sindh Small Industries Corporation has made decision of closing the technical centre aimed to foil the efforts of the provincial government, he said and added that Hyderabad was once famous of Footwear and Bangle industries in the world but due to no patronage to these industries at government level, these industries went in destruction.

Sindh Small Industries Corporation had already closed the Glass Products Design Manufacturing Technical Centre and rented out the building, he informed and added that even the office building of the corporation which located in SITE Hyderabad had been sold out which was clear violation of the orders of the Supreme Court.

Furthermore, he informed that 13 out of 16 showrooms of Sindh Small Industries Corporation had already been closed and only three showrooms were functional in Hyderabad, Sukkur and Tando Adam. He demanded the high ups of the Federal and provincial governments to take serious notice over the insincere attitude of Sindh Small Industries Corporation and announce withdrawal of closing Leather and Footwear Centre and Glass Products Manufacturing Centre of Hyderabad with immediate effect. The government should make these technical centres functional so that the youth could be able to get technical education and play their due role for industrial development projects, he added.