Hyderabad SITE traders meet HESCO Chief Executive Officer,

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) A delegation led by Zubair Ghangra, Chairman of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry, called on HESCO Chief Executive Officer, Faizullah Dahri, at his office on Saturday.

The meeting discussed in detail the important energy issues related to SITE Industrial Area.

According to the SITE Association’s agenda, the delegation raised important points such as bifurcation of residential and industrial feeders, distribution of overloaded feeders, unannounced load shedding especially on SITE, Indus and Colony feeders, taking industrialists into confidence before the maintenance and restoration schedule, increasing manpower for expeditious tree felling and clearance work before the monsoon, and installation and upgradation of AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) meters.

Chairman SITE Association Zubair Ghangra said on the occasion that ensuring uninterrupted power supply to industrialists is essential for industrial production and the country's economy. He said that unannounced load shedding and unannounced maintenance shutdowns create severe problems for industrialists. He demanded that all industrial feeders be separated from residential feeders so that the impact of power crisis on the industry is reduced.

The HESCO chief assured the delegation that all industrialists are respected and star customers of HESCO, hence their problems will be resolved on priority basis.

He assured that practical steps are being taken to eliminate unannounced load shedding and reduce the burden of overloaded feeders.

"Prior information will be given to the SITE Association and industrialists before any planned maintenance or restoration shutdown.

Tree felling and clearance are being accelerated by increasing manpower before the monsoon so that there is no disruption in power supply during the rains. Along with this, the process of installation and upgradation of AMI meters will be expedited so that accurate metering of electricity and transparency can be further improved".

He said that he would personally monitor the resolution of all issues of SITE Hyderabad and ensure that those works were done on priority basis.

Moreover, the HESCO chief has formed a WhatsApp group for quick communication and timely resolution of issues, which will include HESCO officers and industrialists, so that any issue can be identified and resolved immediately.

Chairman SITE Association Zubair Ghangra thanked HESCO Chief Executive Officer Faizullah Dahri, Chief Operating Officer Ijaz Ahmed Sheikh, SE Operation Circle Sohail Ahmed Sheikh, Exxon Latifabad Division Sajjad Pervez Memon, Exxon Construction Aamir Naveed Memon and other officers for their positive thinking, who listened to the issues of the industrialists in detail and assured their immediate resolution.

He further said that the ties between the SITE Association and HESCO administration will be stronger than before and this partnership will play an important role in the stability of the industry and economy.

Senior Vice Chairman Aamir Shahab, Vice Chairman Eser Kumar, Finance Secretary Aslam Bawani, Member Managing Committee Farooq Sheikhani, Sharif Panjani and others participated in this meeting from the SITE Association, while senior officers of HESCO were also present.