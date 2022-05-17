UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad SSC Exams Begin Amid Strict Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Hyderabad SSC exams begin amid strict security arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The Secondary school Certificate (SSC Part I & II) examinations, under Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Hyderabad, started here on Tuesday in which 127,655 students of 9th and 10th classes are participating.

According to the board management, all arrangements had been made for conducting the annual examinations in 10 districts including Hyderabad while 270 examination centres were established the region.

Out of 127,655 students, 64,774 students of (Class- IX) and 62,881 students of (Class- X) will take part in the examinations which will remain continue till June 01,2022.

According to the Controller Examinations BISE, Hyderabad Dr Masroor Ahmad Zai, 20 vigilance teams have been formed for the monitoring of the annual examinations.

Meanwhile, the DIG Sayed Pir Muhammad Shah has issued special instructions to all SSPs for taking strict security measures out and inside the examination centers declared sensitive by the board in all the districts of the region for conducting the examinations peacefully.

On the other hand, Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code has also been enforced in the respective districts during the examinations while district focal persons were appointed by the DIG police to monitor the situation.

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad BISE June Criminals All

Recent Stories

Govt to form judicial commission to probe life thr ..

Govt to form judicial commission to probe life threats to Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 PM asks coalition parties to work collectively for ..

PM asks coalition parties to work collectively for democracy, public welfare

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th May 2022

2 hours ago
 US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia ..

US Says Guterres Spoke of Lifting Curbs on Russia Potash in Return for Ukraine G ..

11 hours ago
 Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from M ..

Nationwide polio eradication drive to start from May 23

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.