Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway to open new avenues of progress: Chaudhry Naeem Karim

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Wednesday said the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would open new avenues of development and prosperity.

Talking to APP, he said that in 2016-17, the Federal government of PML(N) had inaugurated development projects, including the mega project of highways.

He said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had laid the foundation stone of the Hyderabad-Sukkur Mega Project during his regime which was "halted by Imran Khan".

He said the PML(N) government restarted the uplift projects, which would lead to economic development and mitigate the distances through speedy travel in the country after the construction of the said motorway.

He said that Nawaz Sharif would soon come back to Pakistan and lead the party in general elections.