Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway to usher in new era of development in area: DC

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Saturday said the construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway would pave way to new era of development in the area

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 )

Commissioner stated this while chairing a meeting related to land requisition from Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze districts for construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project.

He said that for this public welfare project all possible cooperation would be extended to the National Highway Authority.

The commissioner said that construction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway people of the country would enable to avail better transport facility while new employment opportunities would also be generated for the local in particular beside of enjoining better travel facilities.

He said that mechanism would be formulated for prompt payments to owners of land whose lands would be requisitioned in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway.

Briefing the meeting General Manager National Highway Sham Sundar said that the working paper of the project was prepared during the year 2015-2016 and work would be complete keeping in view the working paper.

He said that for the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway project, the Federal government has released Rs 14 billion while the population of Hyderabad, Matiari,Nawabshah, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze and Sukkur districts from which Motorway would pass through would get travel facilities nationwide.

He said that landowners, their properties and crops would be fully paid compensation. He said that Motorway M-6 would comprise six lanes with 306 kilometres long motorway for land requisitions funds were received.

He said that 5 Deputy Directors and 8 Assistant Directors of the National Highway Authority have been posted for the vigilance of the construction of the motorway.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, General Manager National Highway Authority M-6 Sukkur Sham Sundar, Regional Director National Highway Authority Jahangir Larak and officials of related departments.