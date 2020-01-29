UrduPoint.com
Hyderabad To Host 2-day "Livestock Expo-2020" From February 08

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi Wednesday announced to organize a two-day Livestock Expo-2020 on February 8 and 9, here at Hatri Bypass

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Pitafi said in the indigenous breeds of livestock would be put on exhibition Expo 2020, and people would be given information about different breeds, food requirements of livestock and their various diseases as well.

Abdul Bari Pitafi said that breeders, researchers, farmers, doctors, manufacturing companies of medicines and other stakeholders would be invited in Expo-2020 which will not only provide them opportunity to learn from the experiences of each other but also to learn new techniques of breeding.

Member Sindh Assembly Qasim Siraj Soomro, Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Aijaz Mahesar, Secretary Sports Imtiaz Ali Shah, Secretary Culture and Tourism Ghulam Akbar Laghari, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Pitafi said the objective of organizing Livestock Expo-2020, was to provide breeders a platform on national level where they could introduce their breeds at international level to receive maximum investment for this sector.

He said that 60 percent of GDP of Pakistan was based on livestock. He informed that in the two-day Expo-2020, the folk musical programme would be organized for the entertainment of people while Agro-industrial Exhibition and traditional game of Malakhra and other sports would also be arranged by the concerned departments.

In Livestock Expo 2020, seminars on different subjects would be held and around 170 different stalls will also be set up by Livestock Department.

