Hyderabad: Traders fined for price violation

The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, reviewed the prices of meat, chicken, fish and other essential items in various markets and imposed a fine of 17,000 rupees on five traders who violated the official prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, reviewed the prices of meat, chicken, fish and other essential items in various markets and imposed a fine of 17,000 rupees on five traders who violated the official prices.

On this occasion, traders were directed to strictly adhere to government prices and warned of legal action if they failed to comply. The officers concerned also accompanied him during the visit.