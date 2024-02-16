Open Menu

Hyderabad: Traders Fined For Price Violation

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 09:13 PM

Hyderabad: Traders fined for price violation

The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, reviewed the prices of meat, chicken, fish and other essential items in various markets and imposed a fine of 17,000 rupees on five traders who violated the official prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Chana, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, reviewed the prices of meat, chicken, fish and other essential items in various markets and imposed a fine of 17,000 rupees on five traders who violated the official prices.

On this occasion, traders were directed to strictly adhere to government prices and warned of legal action if they failed to comply. The officers concerned also accompanied him during the visit.

Related Topics

Fine Visit Hyderabad Qasimabad Market Government

Recent Stories

561 centers established for Matric exams: Commissi ..

561 centers established for Matric exams: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in R ..

Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in Rashid's absence

39 seconds ago
 Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 9

Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 9

7 minutes ago
 One killed, 3 injured during scuffle

One killed, 3 injured during scuffle

2 minutes ago
 Early cotton cultivation to give bumper production ..

Early cotton cultivation to give bumper production: DD Agriculture

2 minutes ago
 Venezuela suspends UN rights office, expels staff

Venezuela suspends UN rights office, expels staff

2 minutes ago
ICT admin conducts interviews of childless couples ..

ICT admin conducts interviews of childless couples to adopt child

2 minutes ago
 SFA inspects tea markets to check quality

SFA inspects tea markets to check quality

2 minutes ago
 Hezbollah chief says Israel to pay 'with blood' fo ..

Hezbollah chief says Israel to pay 'with blood' for Lebanon civilians killed

2 minutes ago
 PTI founder files appeals against Toshakhana, ciph ..

PTI founder files appeals against Toshakhana, cipher verdicts

2 minutes ago
 Qureshi challenges his conviction in cipher case

Qureshi challenges his conviction in cipher case

2 minutes ago
 HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, re ..

HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan