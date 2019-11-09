UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hyderabad Turns Green To Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:27 PM

Hyderabad turns green to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

The citizens of Hyderabad have finalized all preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on Sunday with traditional enthusiasm, zeal and religious sanctity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The citizens of Hyderabad have finalized all preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on Sunday with traditional enthusiasm, zeal and religious sanctity.

The public and private buildings, different roads and streets as well as the mosques have been decorated with colourful- mostly green- buntings, flag garlands and ceremonial gates in various parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas particularly in Paretabad, Phuleli, Latifabad Units 11 and 12.

The religious organizations have also been engaged in giving final shape to arrangements for bringing out Milad processions Sunday morning.

The Milad processions would be brought out from different parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad which after marching the roads will join the main Milad procession of Anjuman-e-Fidaiyan-e-Pakistan at Silawat Para in the afternoon.

The main Milad procession after marching its traditional routes will culminate at Koh Noor Chowk before Maghrib prayers where the religious leaders and scholars will address the participants of the procession.

The district administration Hyderabad has adopted strict security measures to ensure the passage of Milad processions in peaceful manner.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Qasimabad Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens inaugural Architecture Trienni ..

46 minutes ago

Responsibility for Iran's NPT Pullout Would Fully ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry shows ..

3 minutes ago

University of Karachi to observe transit of Mercur ..

3 minutes ago

Asif clinches IBSF World Snooker C'ship title

4 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi directs to launch c ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.