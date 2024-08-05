Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Hyderabad: Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed, rally organized to highlight Indian atrocities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) To highlight atrocities of the Indian government on innocent Kashmiris of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir was observed all over the country. A rally in this connection was organized from Shahbaz Building to Postmaster General office on Monday morning which was led by the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad. Talking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul- Abdeen Memon said that today was the day to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers who had been facing atrocities by the Indian government. May Allah Almighty put an end to the ongoing atrocities and barbarism on the Muslims of Occupied Kashmir, he prayed.

He said that as India was violating Article 370, we want to send a message to the world in a peaceful way that terrorism was not spread by Pakistan but by India, the proof of which was Occupied Kashmir. Deputy Commissioner Memon further said that we want to tell international peace organizations that Kashmir was our aorta which cannot be compromised.

ADC-II Manzoor Leghari, assistant commissioner taluk city Babar Saleh Rahpoto, assistant commissioner taluka Latifabad Saud Baloch and representatives of social organizations took part in the rally in large numbers.

