HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Home department has allowed the business community of Hyderabad to observe Friday and Saturday as closed days due to surge in Covid-19.

In a letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary Home Sindh on Monday modified the para (b) of the order of even number dated 16-04-2021 and allowed the business community of Hyderabad district to observe Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday as closed days in district Hyderabad.

Earlier, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, in a letter informed that the business community of Hyderabad was normally observing Friday as closed day therefore order dated 16-04-2021 may kindly be modified by directing Friday and Saturday as closed day.