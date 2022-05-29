UrduPoint.com

Hyderabad's Businesswomen Set Up HWCCI

Published May 29, 2022

Hyderabad's businesswomen set up HWCCI

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Hyderabad based businesswomen on Sunday announced the formation of a Hyderabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industries (HWCCI).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Women business Forum held at HM Mart London Town, which was chaired by Shahida Ghulam Rasool.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press Club, Shahida said that the participants of the meeting decided to form a chamber in Hyderabad like the ones in other major cities of Pakistan. Hyderabad was the sixth largest city of Pakistan; its handicrafts and textile industries were famous all over the world, she added.

Shahida said that the purpose of establishing the chamber was to unite the women of Hyderabad and create new opportunities for them.

More than 200 businesswomen of the city had decided to set up a women's chamber of commerce and industry, she added.

She said that a formal request had also been made to the Directorate General of Trade Organization Islamabad for establishing women's chambers which was being processed.

Shahida thanked Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman, Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce, Small Chamber and Qasimabad Business Forum for their encouragement in that regard.

Shahida Ghulam Rasool will serve as the President of HWCCI, Sadaf Raza as its Senior Vice President / Finance Advisor, and Rozina Memon will serve as the Vice President of the chamber.

The office of the HWCCI will be located at Al-Abbas Housing Society, London Town, Qasimabad.

