HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Rs.200 million funds required by the district administration Hyderabad to pay mainly for cleaning of nullahs and for the monsoon rain contingency have still not been sanctioned by the provincial government.

An official told the APP here Monday that the funds had not been sanctioned so far as only around a month was left before onset of the monsoon rains. The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro forwarded a letter to Sindh Secretary Local Government for grant of the funds inthat regard on June 10.

According to that letter, WASA has demanded Rs.130 million, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Rs.40 million, Qasimabad Municipal Committee Rs.25 million and Tandojam Municipal Committee Rs.5 million.

The WASA required Rs.49.62 million for hiring machinery, Rs.40 million for cleaning nullahs, Rs.25.5 million for repair of machines and generators and Rs.15.85 million for fuel.

The agency claims that it would have to clean 533,550 cubic feet of nullah at the rate of Rs.75 per cubic foot, costing slighting over Rs.40 million.The WASA would also need 3 excavators, 3 jack hammers, 6 dumpers, 6 cesspool tankers, 4 jetting vehicles, a light crane and transportation mini trucks besides 198,000 liters fuel for the power generators.

The HMC demanded Rs.40 million for cleaning drains while QMC required Rs.25 million for purchase of 10 diesel pumping machines of 50HP and one of 16HP besides fuel for de-watering machines. The TMC's proposed expenditures include Rs.2 million for buying 10 dewatering machines and Rs.1 million each for desilting of 10 nullahs,purchase of fuel and for dewatering low lying areas.An official of WASA told the APP that the agency had been tasked with cleaning the 5 larger nullahs in City taluka.However, he said the work of cleaning sludge and solid waste from the nullahs had not started yet.