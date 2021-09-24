The famous Bombay Cake of Hyderabad will now be available in the city of Quaid

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th September, 2021) The famous Bombay Cake of Hyderabad will now be available in the city of Quaid. A colorful introductory ceremony of the fourth branch of Cake Lounge was held in Karachi.

A large number of Karachi residents including various artists participated in the introductory ceremony of the fourth branch of Cake Lounge on Tariq Road in Karachi.



Enjoyed the Bombay Cake of Hyderabad, Citizens said that they would no longer have to travel to Hyderabad to eat their favorite cake.Four different branches of Cake Launch are located at different places in Karachi including Clifton, Garden, Korangi and Tariq Road.

At the introductory ceremony of Tariq Road Branch, the management also gave 30% discount on purchases to the participants.