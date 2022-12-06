HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has said that the status of Hyderabad city as metropolitan would be decided after population census.

According to last census, the population of Hyderabad was recorded as 2.2 million while the population of over five million is required to get the status of metropolitan city, he informed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday. The meeting which reviewed the civic issues being faced by the citizens of Hyderabad.

The Commissioner said that all out efforts were being made to identify and resolve the issues being faced by the citizens adding that the concerned departments have received the task to identify the issues and submit recommendations for addressing the basic demands of the citizens.

About the demand of the provision of funds for completion of city survey work of all talukas of Hyderabad, the Commissioner informed that hurdles being faced in early completion of city survey will be reported to Senior Member board of Revenue so that the process could be completed at the earliest.

The participants of the meeting suggested to dissolve Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) and form a full fledge Water Board in order to ensure resolving the basic issue under Public-Private Partnership, the Commissioner informed that the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro had already submitted his recommendations in this regard to concerned offices including Chief Secretary Sindh.

The office of the Divisional Commissioner would ready to extend its full cooperation in this regard, he assured.

Regarding preparation of Hyderabad Mater Plan, the Commissioner informed that all required formalities have been completed and added that a meeting in this regard would be convened soon to discuss the master plan at length.

The DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah emphasized the need of the implementation of the recommendations of Traffic Management Board in letter and spirit in order to resolve the traffic related issues of Hyderabad. He informed the participants that Traffic Police Hyderabad will further be expanded with inclusion of one hundred more Policemen.

The Commissioner also underlined the need of allocating sufficient space for vehicles parking in Hyderabad and asked the participants to point out the required space so that the same could be acquired for vehicles parking. He also assured the management of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation that the division administration would extend full cooperation for acquirement of land for establishment of HMC Bus Terminal.