Hyderi Market police raid sheesha café, arrest 9 suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Hyderi Market police station in district Central conducted a raid on a sheesha café in North Nazimabad Block-H on Monday, leading to the arrest of nine suspects.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, the raid resulted in the recovery of 16 sheesha/hookahs from the premises.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are ongoing.