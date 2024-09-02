Hyderi Market Police Raid Sheesha Café, Arrest 9 Suspects
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Hyderi Market police station in district Central conducted a raid on a sheesha café in North Nazimabad Block-H on Monday, leading to the arrest of nine suspects.
According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, the raid resulted in the recovery of 16 sheesha/hookahs from the premises.
A case has been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are ongoing.
Recent Stories
FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization
Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan
IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..
Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today
Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh
Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Price control magistrates urged to increase inspections6 minutes ago
-
Fugitive arrested after 16 years6 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 18 properties over commercialization fee default6 minutes ago
-
PU VC appoints Dr Amanullah as Law College principal6 minutes ago
-
Punjab job center registers 800,000 job seekers, 86,000 employers16 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri diaspora in Japan honors Syed Ali Geelani on 3rd death anniversary16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Madressatul Islam University celebrates 140th Foundation Day of SMI26 minutes ago
-
Third anti-corruption open court on Tuesday26 minutes ago
-
'New mechanism on the cards to control inflation'26 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews security arrangements for Pak-Bangladesh cricket match26 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi police intensify crackdown against drug dealers26 minutes ago
-
Iqra University organises Inter College Sports Festival 202426 minutes ago