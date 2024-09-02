Open Menu

Hyderi Market Police Raid Sheesha Café, Arrest 9 Suspects

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Hyderi Market police raid sheesha café, arrest 9 suspects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Hyderi Market police station in district Central conducted a raid on a sheesha café in North Nazimabad Block-H on Monday, leading to the arrest of nine suspects.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, the raid resulted in the recovery of 16 sheesha/hookahs from the premises.

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigations are ongoing.

