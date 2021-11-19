Hyderpora killing: Family members bury bodies of two martyred civilians amid sobs

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the house of the two martyred civilians gruesomely killed by Indian troops In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in a fake encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar, after their bodies were handed over to the families for a proper burial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Emotional scenes were witnessed at the house of the two martyred civilians gruesomely killed by Indian troops In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in a fake encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar, after their bodies were handed over to the families for a proper burial.

The bodies of Muhammad Altaf Butt and Dr Mudasir Gul were returned to the families amid presence of heavy contingent of Indian troops. Fearing massive anti-India demonstrations, the authorities allowed only family members to attend the last rites of the martyred civilians, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A resident of Barzulla, Muhammad Altaf Butt, a businessman and a resident of Badgam Dr Mudasir Gul, who also ran an office in the same building, where fake encounter took place, were shot dead along with Amir Ahmad Magray, a resident of Ramban and employee of Dr Gul and another civilian.

As soon as Altaf Butt's body reached home, the family members raised hue and cry before he was taken for the last rites at the ancestral graveyard just half a kilometer from the house.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Dr Mudasir's home as well.

Several police personnel along with senior officers were present at the graveyards and outside the houses too.

As per a police official, the bodies of Dr Gul and Altaf Butt were exhumed Thursday evening from Handwara graveyard, where they had been buried without presence of family members.

After the gruesome civilians killing in Hyderpora, the families of Gul, Butt and Magray rejected the police claim that the trio had any involvement with militancy. The families continuously protested demanding the return of the bodies and the authorities had to yield before their just demand.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in the occupied territory, today against the extrajudicial killing of civilians. Call for the shutdown has been given by illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.