UrduPoint.com

Hyderpora Killing: Family Members Bury Bodies Of Two Martyred Civilians Amid Sobs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 06:48 PM

Hyderpora killing: Family members bury bodies of two martyred civilians amid sobs

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the house of the two martyred civilians gruesomely killed by Indian troops In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in a fake encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar, after their bodies were handed over to the families for a proper burial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Emotional scenes were witnessed at the house of the two martyred civilians gruesomely killed by Indian troops In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in a fake encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar, after their bodies were handed over to the families for a proper burial.

The bodies of Muhammad Altaf Butt and Dr Mudasir Gul were returned to the families amid presence of heavy contingent of Indian troops. Fearing massive anti-India demonstrations, the authorities allowed only family members to attend the last rites of the martyred civilians, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A resident of Barzulla, Muhammad Altaf Butt, a businessman and a resident of Badgam Dr Mudasir Gul, who also ran an office in the same building, where fake encounter took place, were shot dead along with Amir Ahmad Magray, a resident of Ramban and employee of Dr Gul and another civilian.

As soon as Altaf Butt's body reached home, the family members raised hue and cry before he was taken for the last rites at the ancestral graveyard just half a kilometer from the house.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Dr Mudasir's home as well.

Several police personnel along with senior officers were present at the graveyards and outside the houses too.

As per a police official, the bodies of Dr Gul and Altaf Butt were exhumed Thursday evening from Handwara graveyard, where they had been buried without presence of family members.

After the gruesome civilians killing in Hyderpora, the families of Gul, Butt and Magray rejected the police claim that the trio had any involvement with militancy. The families continuously protested demanding the return of the bodies and the authorities had to yield before their just demand.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in the occupied territory, today against the extrajudicial killing of civilians. Call for the shutdown has been given by illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, and the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Related Topics

India Dead Police Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar Same Hue Family Media All From Employment

Recent Stories

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8. ..

Monetary policy: SBP increases interest rate by 8.75 percent

28 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committe ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Literary Committee unveils ceremony of Mutarba ..

53 minutes ago
 Secretary General DCO visits COMSATS University Is ..

Secretary General DCO visits COMSATS University Islamabad

56 seconds ago
 Russian, Chinese warplanes briefly enter South Kor ..

Russian, Chinese warplanes briefly enter South Korean air defence zone

57 seconds ago
 OSCE Chair Expresses Support to Poland on Migratio ..

OSCE Chair Expresses Support to Poland on Migration Crisis on Border With Belaru ..

59 seconds ago
 Honeymoon of IMF and Pakistan is over: Mian Zahid ..

Honeymoon of IMF and Pakistan is over: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.